'Iron Lion' roars in the ring

PACKING A PUNCH: Alstonville product Luke Baker (right) has made his professional boxing debut on the Gold Coast. contributed

REMEMBER the name "Iron Lion” Luke Baker.

The boxer has taken part of his nickname from Mike Tyson and like his idol he burst onto the professional scene with an impressive debut win.

The Alstonville product has emerged in the Queensland light heavyweight division and earned "Fight of the Night” honours for a ferocious display on the Gold Coast a fortnight ago.

"I'm a massive Mike Tyson fan but I didn't want to steal his nickname outright,” Baker said.

"It's only early days for me but I've found my calling and I'm committed to being a professional boxer.”

There is no rest for the wicked with the talented 24-year-old already looking for another fight next weekend.

"I'm heading overseas for a month but I'd like to get one more fight in while I'm still fit,” Baker said.

"There is no opponent yet and there isn't much around because of the Commonwealth Games but I'm hoping to get in the ring again.”

Baker has always had plenty of talent and played rugby league for the Gold Coast Titans under-20s four years ago.

Injuries hampered his progress there and it was after that he began to dabble in boxing.

He won a Far North Coast rugby union grand final with Wollongbar-Alstonville in 2016 before a string of amateur fights last year.

Baker is a personal trainer on the Gold Coast and started out by himself but has since picked up renowned trainer and promoter Jamie Myers.

"I've come into this a bit late and deciding you want to fight isn't an easy decision to make,” Baker said.

"Mentally it's the most challenging sport I've been involved with but I love the mind games and build up.

"There is no better feeling, walking out to a fight in front of family and friends.

"Being a personal trainer works out perfectly for me and I can plan my day around that.”

If all goes to plan Baker will keep racking up the wins in the 79.2kg division and push for a Queensland title fight at the end of the year.