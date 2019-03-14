Irish eyes smile on the green

LUCK OF THE IRISH: Lismore Workers Lady Golfers took to the fairways in their finest attire to celebrate St Patrick's Day. L-R Lorraine, Helen, Venka and Jan showed their loyalty to the event after a round.

LUCK OF THE IRISH: Lismore Workers Lady Golfers took to the fairways in their finest attire to celebrate St Patrick's Day. L-R Lorraine, Helen, Venka and Jan showed their loyalty to the event after a round. Supplied

IT WAS a case of shamrocks on the green when the Lismore Workers Lady Golfers took to the fairways to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

On Wednesday, Lismore Women's club president Jen Cicchineli said 44 players in 11 teams had a fantastic time participating in the event.

"They played a four person Irish Team Event over 18 holes,” she said.

"This meant lots of fun and frivolity as the girls put on their matching greens, in teams and played for the magical 'pot of gold' to claim the win.”

Cicchineli said alas, a real pot of gold was not the first prize.

"But the luck of the Irish brought Alyssen, Suzanne, Nicole and Jenny with the winning shamrock score of 105 points,” she said.

"The golfing year has begun fast and furious and will bring more fun events and of course those serious days of amicably competitive golf.”

Cicchineli said new members are always welcome.

"We always welcome any ladies who would like to become a member and play away the days with the Lismore Workers Lady Golfers,” she said.

"You can contact us through our Facebook page or via 0412 665 885.”