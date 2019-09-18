Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Iran confirms detention of three Aussies

18th Sep 2019 7:36 AM

 

Iran's judiciary has confirmed the detention of three Australian citizens that had been announced last week by the Australian government, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

"Two of them had taken pictures in military areas and the third (was detained) for spying for a third country," Fars quoted judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili as saying on Tuesday.

"The court will decide whether this person (detained for spying) is guilty or not." Esmaili did not identify the detained people and gave no details about when they had been arrested.

 

Perth residents Jolie King and Mark Firkin had been travel blogging their way from Australia to Europe when they were detained in Iran. Picture: AAP.
Perth residents Jolie King and Mark Firkin had been travel blogging their way from Australia to Europe when they were detained in Iran. Picture: AAP.

 

Australia's foreign ministry had said it was providing consular assistance to the families of three Australians detained in Iran after Britain's Times newspaper reported that two British-Australian women and the Australian boyfriend of one of them had been detained in Iran.

The newspaper did not identify the dual British-Australians at the request of the British Foreign Office and said the Australian government was taking the lead in both cases.

Britain said on Wednesday that it had raised concerns with the Iranian ambassador over the number of dual-nationality citizens detained in Iran and the conditions in which they were being held.

More Stories

Show More
detained aussies drone editors picks iran spying

Top Stories

    Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    premium_icon Frightening phone call that triggered 4-hour lockdown at uni

    Breaking A THREATENING phone call made to the Casino Police Station went for "some time", and gave police negotiators time to speak with the man.

    REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Northern Rivers

    Education One school has seen a 97 per cent increase in enrolment numbers

    Closure of Lismore street 'major disruption' for businesses

    premium_icon Closure of Lismore street 'major disruption' for businesses

    Council News CBD's latest road works could take six weeks

    Meet 26-year-old business owner fundraising for fire victims

    premium_icon Meet 26-year-old business owner fundraising for fire victims

    News His garage is rapidly filling up with donations