Vet's tales of python's sore throat and turtle's fake shell

FROM a python with a throat infection to a curious basset hound which swallowed 15 rocks, the staff from Booval Vet Hospital have been kept on their toes dealing with unusual cases.

Vet nurse Louise Hawkin said it's not just the usual household pets they care for every week.

"We see everything here," she said. "As we are a animal hospital, we get a lot of those unusual cases.

"And as we are open on Sundays, we do see a lot of emergencies."

When Honey the python came for a visit, the vets were able to determine why she was unwell straight away.

"Honey is a six-year-old python who came in with a throat infection. The owners noticed it wasn't eating and wasn't doing so well," Ms Hawkin said.

"Throat infections in snakes are very common, just like with humans. They can be caused by bacteria which is in their enclosures.

"Our vet noticed the signs straight away. Honey had an inflamed throat and ulcers.

"She did some swabs under the microscopes and we started Honey on a course of antibiotics straight away.

"We will monitor that over the coming weeks but we're glad to say Honey has been getting better."

POOR PET: Honey the snake had developed a throat infection. Contributed

The vets also had the difficult task of removing 15 rocks which a basset hound had swallowed.

It took almost two hours to extract all the rocks.

"This was caused due to a behavioural issue," Ms Hawkins said.

"We made sure the dog woke up safely from the anaesthetic and we are monitoring its food intake. Fifteen rocks inside the stomach was very painful for the dog."

In the past few weeks the clinic has also helped care for a orphaned goat, ensuring it was bottle feed regularly, and through the power of social media, found the goat a new home.

They also made a fake shell for a pet turtle which was attacked by a dog; gave oxygen to a kookaburra which was a little short on breath; and continue to provide care for a wide array of wildlife such a possums and baby birds so they can be released back into their natural habitat.