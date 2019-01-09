Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Major change for immunisations in Ipswich

by Julie Sanderson
9th Jan 2019 3:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council has closed its free immunisation clinic at Goodna but will open three new clinics at different locations this year.

The council conducts weekly immunisation clinics and scheduled school clinics.

The council spokesman said clinics previously held at Ipswich Health Plaza, Priceline Riverlink and Goodna Community Health had now ceased to operate.

In their place, new clinics will operate at Ipswich Central Library, Springfield Central Library and Redbank Plains Community Centre.

Vaccinations are provided free as part of the National Immunisation Program Queensland Schedule.

There is no need to make an appointment, but a Medicare card and child's immunisation record book are needed.

If a record book is not available, a receipt of vaccination card will be provided, but the record book makes keeping a complete history easier.

School aged children who missed a vaccination are encouraged to attend the weekly community clinics for catch-up shots.

A complete list of clinic times and dates is available online at ipswich.qld.gov.au/residents/healthy_lifestyle/immunisation

goodna immunisation centre immunisation meningococcal

Top Stories

    Lismore restaurant responds after metal found in food

    premium_icon Lismore restaurant responds after metal found in food

    News A GOONELLABAH woman complained after she found "bit of wire” in her food.

    • 9th Jan 2019 3:00 PM
    Shark sighting closes crowded beach

    Shark sighting closes crowded beach

    Environment The beach will remain closed until deemed safe

    • 9th Jan 2019 3:39 PM
    Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    premium_icon Alleged drug ring kingpin faces court delays

    Crime Sydney-based lawyer faced challenges with lengthy police brief

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Man hit with lump of wood as teens try to steal his car

    Crime Police are appealing for information about the incident at Casino

    Local Partners