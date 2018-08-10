Menu
The former Gladstone man's trial will not continue this week.
Ipswich child sex abuse trial postponed

John Weekes
by
10th Aug 2018 6:45 AM
THE trial of a man accused of sexually abusing children in Ipswich will not continue this week.

A former Gladstone man pleaded not guilty on Monday to 19 sexual abuse charges including rape.

Prosecutor Mel Wilson told Brisbane District Court the alleged offences came to light after a child complained to a school nurse.

To protect the identity of the alleged victims, the man cannot be named.

However, the jury was discharged and the case adjourned for mention at a later date. -NewsRegional

