INXS legend will share his story

KICKING IT: INXS band member Kirk Pengilly will be in town this Friday. Trevor Veale

KIRK Pengilly from the iconic Australian rock band INXS will be the speaker at the Richmond Club in Ballina on Friday night.

The Richmond Club is an exclusive club for advertisers with The Northern Star and the Ballina Shire Advocate.

Membership is open to business owners who take out an advertising package, with a set number of tickets to the quarterly Richmond Club social and networking event included with the package.

Kirk learnt guitar while living with his family in a village on the outskirts of Kuringai Chase National Park on the northern edge of Sydney.

The family home had no electricity and "civilisation” was 10km away via a dirt road.

Kirk befriended Tim Farriss at high school, and the pair formed a garage band called Guinness, which disbanded in 1976.

The Farriss Brothers was then born, followed by INXS and the rest is history.

INXS went on to sell more than 30 million records worldwide, and had number one hits on four different continents, and had performed more than 4000 live shows to more than 25 million people in almost 50 countries.

INXS manager Chirs Murphy lives locally and has been working an idea to set up an INXS museum in Ballina.

Pengilly's partner and former professional surfer, Layne Beachley, was the speaker at the previous Richmond Club event in October last year, and spoke about the awkward first date she and Pengilly shared.

Friday night's event will give Pengilly a chance to tell his side of that story.

For more information on joining the Richmond Club as an advertising partner of The Northern Star/Ballina Shire Advocate, phone the Advocate office on 6618 4700.