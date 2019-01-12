Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Byron Bay, Jonson Street.
Byron Bay, Jonson Street. The Northern Star Archives
News

Investor demand, tourism drives Byron commercial land values

11th Jan 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE strong tourist sector and high investor demand, combined with low interest rates, has seen a moderate increase in commercial land values (9.78 per cent).

The Byron Bay commercial centre continues to grow steadily through redevelopment of existing sites.

The 2017/2018 season was one of the best tourist years in recent record and this was reflected in commercial rents.

Continued investor activity has also seen a firming of capitalisation rates over the past 18 months and strengthening of values.

Land tax is an increasing burden on commercial real estate, particularly in Byron Bay where the high land values result in significant land tax burdens.

Commercial premises in Mullumbimby are more aligned to providing services to the local population, (from Mullumbimby and the surrounding rural localities), supported by the tourist trade.

There are very few shop vacancies in Mullumbimby and these are typically non-food approved and or are in fringe locations.

Typical commercial land values

  • Centennial Cct, Byron Bay (1000 sqm): $1,050,000, up 23.5 per cent
  • Jonson St, Byron Bay (1012 sqm): $1,780,000, up 13.4 per cent
  • Jonson St, Byron Bay (518.5 sqm): $3,850,000, up 10 per cent
  • Marvell St, Byron Bay (1012 sqm): $2,450,000, up 6.5 per cent
  • Burringbar St, Mullumbimby (554.6 sqm): $730,000, up 7.4 per cent
  • Rajah Rd, Ocean Shores (6081 sqm): $2,580,000, no change
  • Clifford St, Suffolk Park (3302 sqm): $2,140,000, up 8.1 per cent.
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Former employees take the reins of Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Former employees take the reins of Kimberley Kampers

    Business "FURTHER re-employment is planned over the coming months as we scale up production.”

    • 11th Jan 2019 10:41 PM
    Water restrictions in place with no rain in sight

    Water restrictions in place with no rain in sight

    News Kyogle and Richmond Valley Council's have applied water restrictions

    HEART MELTING: Piglet born without hooves needs your help

    premium_icon HEART MELTING: Piglet born without hooves needs your help

    Pets & Animals Do you have an idea for replacement hooves?

    • 12th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    Help was an agonising hour away: Diver's medical emergency

    Help was an agonising hour away: Diver's medical emergency

    Lifestyle 'Welcome to my other world': a diver's tale

    • 12th Jan 2019 12:00 AM

    Local Partners