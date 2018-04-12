Investment in freight networks needed to improve business
THE NSW Business Chamber has called for more investment to integrate rail, road, aviation, port and maritime freight supply chains in a submission to the Draft NSW Freights and Ports 2056 Plan.
NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty said: "In a global market, businesses are increasingly reliant on a competitive freight network and associated support.”
"On current projections freight movement will increase by 25 per cent in regional NSW and nearly double across greater Sydney by 2031.
"Constraints on existing road and rail networks reduce the efficiency of freight connections between metro and regional NSW and its key markets.
"It is vital that Northern Rivers businesses and industry have efficient and effective freight access to markets and export facilities.”
The Chamber welcomes the release of the draft plan, but maintains the final plan should include:
- A review of the NSW Government Guide to Cost-Benefit Analysis to ensure it adequately captures the breadth of benefits from significant infrastructure investment, particularly those that might be associated with regional locations.
- Plans to accelerate the completion of the Fixing Country Roads, Fixing Country Rail and Bridges for the Bush programs.
- Measures to improve local/state government co-ordination, planning and governance arrangements for freight infrastructure and operations.
- Specifics on how freight demand will be balanced against competing demands from the transport network due to urban encroachment.
- A detailed study of options to encourage innovation, coordination and investment in last mile freight delivery.
- Identification of targets and measures to assess NSW freight performance and competitiveness against both relevant domestic and international comparisons.
- Incorporate natural disaster planning and contingency measures to ensure freight transportation schedules are not compromised in such events.