Investment in freight networks needed to improve business

THE NSW Business Chamber has called for more investment to integrate rail, road, aviation, port and maritime freight supply chains in a submission to the Draft NSW Freights and Ports 2056 Plan.

NSW Business Chamber Regional Manager, Jane Laverty said: "In a global market, businesses are increasingly reliant on a competitive freight network and associated support.”

"On current projections freight movement will increase by 25 per cent in regional NSW and nearly double across greater Sydney by 2031.

"Constraints on existing road and rail networks reduce the efficiency of freight connections between metro and regional NSW and its key markets.

"It is vital that Northern Rivers businesses and industry have efficient and effective freight access to markets and export facilities.”

The Chamber welcomes the release of the draft plan, but maintains the final plan should include: