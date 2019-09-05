Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in South Lismore appears to have lost structural support and fallen.
A house in South Lismore appears to have lost structural support and fallen. Marc Stapelberg
News

Investigators attend work site after home collapses

Liana Turner
by
5th Sep 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUTHORITIES said a home that fell during renovation works won't pose a risk to the public.

It's understood the front end of the home, on Newbridge St in South Lismore, fell from footings or machinery on Monday.

The home, built in 1920, sold in April 30 this year for $405,000.

A SafeWork NSW spokeswoman confirmed their inspectors had attended the site.

"SafeWork NSW has attended the site at South Lismore where a single storey building has been damaged whilst being lifted,” she said.

"SafeWork has confirmed that no one was injured during the incident and security site fencing is now in place.

"A number of improvement notices have been issued and SafeWork's enquiries are continuing.”

A Lismore City Council spokeswoman said the works had no development application associated with them as it was an "exempt development” and a DA was therefore not required.

"Council has been advised that (SafeWork) is investigating the incident and a structural engineer is supervising remediation works,” she said.

"The site has been fenced off with security fencing and the dwelling does not currently pose a danger to the public.”

The exact cause of the incident is not yet known.

lismore city council northern rivers property safework nsw
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Staff threatened, restrained during terrifying armed robbery

    premium_icon Staff threatened, restrained during terrifying armed robbery

    News TWO men, dressed in dark clothing and hooded jumpers, broke into the Evans Head bowling club and threatened workers with a weapon.

    Students 'express their hearts and souls' for music video

    premium_icon Students 'express their hearts and souls' for music video

    Education Students create song and music video celebrating Aboriginal culture

    Check out cool new interactive tools our journos are using

    premium_icon Check out cool new interactive tools our journos are using

    News Interactive maps, photos, graphs help make stories user-friendly

    Reading program something worth giving a woof about

    premium_icon Reading program something worth giving a woof about

    Education A once-stray dog is now helping boost kids' confidence