Lone Wolf bikie shot dead after State of Origin brawl

Alina Rylko
and Greg Stolz, Yoni Bashan, The Courier-Mail | 25th Jun 2017 8:34 AM Updated: 10:04 AM
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with a bullet wound.
The man presented at Tweed Hospital with a bullet wound.

POLICE are investigating following the death of a man at Tweed Heads yesterday.

About 4.30pm on Saturday police attended The Tweed Hospital after receiving information a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach had presented at the hospital.

Witnesses told The Sunday Mail the man's girlfriend arrived screaming that her boyfriend had been shot. 

The man received treatment however died a short time later.

The Courier Mail is reporting the victim was believed to be a Lone Wolf gang member and the shooting was a revenge attack over a State of Origin night gang brawl on the Tweed.

It followed last week's wild brawl between Lone Wolf and Bandidos bikies outside Seagulls Leagues Club at Tweed Heads on State of Origin night on Wednesday.

More than a dozen rival gang members clashed outside the club in a violent confrontation eight minutes after the kick-off of the match between Queensland and NSW, terrifying families at the venue who were there to watch the game.

An investigation has been commenced by Tweed Byron Local Area Command and the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Tweed police told the Gold Coast Bulletin the showdown was a "turf war" between "thugs and hoodlums".

"They were intimidating families … it is incredibly cowardly," Inspector Brendon Cullen said.

"Bikies think they own turf … but we will not tolerate turf wars in this area."

As inquiries continue, police are urging any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our social media pages.

 
Topics:  editors picks lone wolf northern river crime tweed byron lac tweed heads shooting

