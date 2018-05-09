Menu
BOARD BITE: A surfer at Sharpes Beach posted this photo of a man he saw leaving the water with his surfboard missing a chunk, which he said may have been caused by a shark bite.
News

'Possible' shark attack, investigations under way

by Alison Paterson and Liana Turner
9th May 2018 1:52 PM

A NORTHERN Rivers surfer has posted photos of a possible shark bite on a surfboard.

Phillip Woolfe shared his first post on a social media website with two photos showing a chunk missing from a shortboard.

"Board had possible shark bite out of it this morning at Sharpes Beach about 10.30," he posted.

"Not me, (I) just got out of water at same time as this guy.

"He was waving his board to signal surfers in the water then he walked down to water's edge.

"I didn't get to speak to him but I warned a few people (who were) considering going out."

A fin is visible in the water in one of the two photos, which Richmond Police District shared on their Facebook page.

Senior constable David Henderson said police were still working to confirm whether there had been a shark-related incident at Sharpes Beach yesterday morning.

"We don't know if it's real or not," Sen Const Henderson said.

He said anyone who had seen a shark or who had information that might be able to assist enquiries should contact Ballina Police Station on 6681 8699.

He said this information would be passed on to the NSW Department of Primary Industries.

northern rivers sharks richmond police district sharks sharpes beach
Lismore Northern Star

