Investigations after fire destroys 80-year-old's home

Police and fireys are investigating how a house fire engulfed a home north of Kyogle.
Police and fireys are investigating how a house fire engulfed a home north of Kyogle.
Claudia Jambor
EMERGENCY services are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed the home of an 80-year-old woman at the weekend.

Fire and Rescue and Rural Fire Service crews rushed to Summerland Way at The Risk about 2.45am on Saturday.

The sound of cracking glass awoke the home owner, who walked outside to find the corner of her home was alight before she called authorities.

Crime scene and RFS fire investigators scoured the property on Saturday in an attempt to piece together how the fire started.

Enquiries are continuing.

