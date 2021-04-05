Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Police are investigating a man‘s death at Norman Gardens on March 22, 2021. Picture: Jann Houley
Crime

Investigations ongoing into death in Norman Gardens

Aden Stokes
5th Apr 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It has been two weeks since the death of a 51-year-old man who allegedly sustained fatal stab wound to the chest at an address in Norman Gardens on March 22.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said investigations were ongoing into the man's death, with the incident still being treated as "suspicious".

The spokesman said police had not charged anyone over the alleged incident as of Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to reports of an alleged assault at an address in Cypress Avenue just after midday.

A 51-year-old man had allegedly sustained a single stab wound to his chest.

He was transported to hospital where he later died.

A 48-year-old woman, also from Norman Gardens, was assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or local police. Quote this reference number: QP2100543900.

norman gardens rockhampton police sudden death tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        News NSW Health announces whether COVID-19 restrictions will end tonight as planned.

        Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        Premium Content Rescuers crawl through ‘leeches and thorns’ on Mt Warning

        News Rescuers warned summit is in the worst condition they have ever seen

        MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        Premium Content MEGA PHOTO GALLERY: Thanks for all the memories Bluesfest

        News Missing Bluesfest? So are we, check out these pics from the past

        Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        Premium Content Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure has the potential to cause...