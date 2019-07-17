Investigations continue over cause of fire in Lismore CBD

Firefighters attend the scene of a fire in the Lismore CBD near the Lismore Regional Gallery.

Firefighters attend the scene of a fire in the Lismore CBD near the Lismore Regional Gallery. Marc Stapelberg

INVESTIGATIONS into the cause of a fire in Lismore CBD last week are continuing.

Emergency services were called to Rural St, Lismore on Thursday shortly after 4pm following reports a building located behind the permenantly-closed Black Sombrero restaurant was alight.

Upon arrival, Fire and Rescue NSW crews quickly controlled the blaze on the second storey of the building, as the public were urged to stay away from the scene.

Hazmat, NSW Ambulance, police and Essential Energy workers had also been called to the scene.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said a juvenile was questioned at the scene, but investigations are ongoing.

Lismore Gallery staff had called the fire brigade after they were alerted to the fire by a group of teenagers who had seen smoke billowing from the building.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.