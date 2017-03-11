Investigation: What parents think of the future of schools

Sinovai Rooney, 13, ALani Laing, 12, and Jemima Hogan, 13, are excited by the new STEM class which offers robotics as an area to study at the Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus.

PREPARING students for employment in the digital age is among the key concerns of a group of Northern Rivers parents.

A reader survey of 63 social media users found 71% of parents agreed schools were preparing students for the future, however when asked about key improvements 19 suggested curriculum changes, accounting for the largest portion of open-ended answers.

Many Northern Rivers schools have started adapting subjects and teaching styles to make way for the "digitally enabled workforce".

For example, the new Ballina Coast High School, due for completion in 2019, will feature flexible classroom designs with moveable furniture and the latest technology in science, creative and performing arts, physical education and VET spaces.

The Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus is introducing a new STEM class, including robotics, problem-solving units and more.

LEARNING MADE FUN: Sinovai Rooney, 13, ALani Laing, 12, and Jemima Hogan, 13, are excited by the new STEM class which offers robotics as an area to study at the Rivers Secondary College, Kadina High Campus. Marc Stapelberg

"The idea will be to present them with a scenario or program, give the students minimal instruction ... and allow them to then develop their own ideas and solutions to problems," head science teacher Zane van den Berg said.

The challenges he saw for Northern Rivers schools going into the future revolved around fast-pace technological advancements.

"A lot of the curriculum hasn't really changed in the last 50 years or so and we've got to be aware the world the students are walking into today ... is very different to what we've seen in the past," he said.

Robotics teacher at Holy Family Catholic Primary School in Skennars Head, Emma Fisher, said her school was using apps to teach coding to young students.

Reader poll What do you think is the biggest challenge facing students? Keeping up with technology

Developing interest in STEM

Preparing for unknown jobs

View Results Vote

In The Northern Star survey curriculum change suggestions, four parents wanted to see an increase in the use of new technologies, four wanted more creative arts teaching and 11 wanted to see more real-life skills taught to students.

"How to save money, getting a driver's licence, how to open a bank account, how to apply for rental accommodation, how to get a tax file number,"one respondent said.

"Teach what they actually need to know," another said. "And as they get older have some life-skill classes."

A University of Sydney expert said regional Australia, in particular, needed to put more emphasis back on mathematics

"When we think about some of the skills that are essential in the push to STEM ... absolutely fundamental to that is mathematics," Rachel Wilson, senior lecturer of research methods in the faculty of education said.

"But we are seeing declines nationally in mathematics among our 15 year olds."

Science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge is associated with 75% of the fastest-growing occupations in Australia, according to CSIRO's Tomorrow's Digitally Enabled Workforce report.

The Australian Academy of Science reported last year that Year 12 enrolments in intermediate and advanced mathematics, particularly among girls and regional students, dropped over the past 10 years, but elementary-level maths rose.

The regional maths decline was primarily attributed to a lack of maths teachers and low mathematics prerequisite requirements for maths teachers.

Miss Fisher believed different learning models could better engage those who were weaker at maths.

"I am finding that all students engage with STEM subjects/tasks when they are authentic, meaningful and innovative," she said.

"It is important that we 'meet students where they are at' and provide them with the necessary modelling and scaffolding so they are empowered to reach beyond their potential."

Southern Cross University doctors in education Suzanne Hudson and Brendon Hyndman provided their thoughts about upcoming educational challenges, such as technology's impact on health.

UPBEAT: Lecturer in health and physical education at SCU, Brendon Hyndman, and the director of professional experience for the school of education, Suzanne Hudson, are optimistic about the potential of technology in schools. Cathryn McLauchlan

"Less than one third of kids are actually meeting the screen time recommendations of accumulating no more than two hours of screen time per day, which drops even further in adolescence," Dr Hyndman, a lecturer in health and physical education, said.

"These are big challenges with a huge tech influx and the need to balance both tech engagement with the promotion of physical interaction."

Dr Hudson, who is the director of professional experience for the university's school of education, believed the greatest challenge was preparing students for jobs that don't even exist.

"We have to have a crystal ball and arm school students with as many skills and strategies (as we can)," she said.

It is predicted many jobs of 2025 have not yet been created, and between 40-55% of current jobs on the Northern Rivers are at risk of computerisation and automation.