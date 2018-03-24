Community mourns Coast man found dead on Bribie Island

UPDATE Monday 10.22am: The Sunshine Coast man found dead on Bribie Island has been identified as Pelican Waters man Kurt Butler.

Neighbours have told the Courier Mail they were shocked to hear of the tragedy, describing Mr Butler as a "nice guy" who always had time for a chat.

Kurt Butler's body was found on Bribie Island on the weekend. Contributed

The 38-year-old woman found dead alongside Mr Butler is believed to be his friend, a Canadian national who was on holiday.



UPDATE Monday 7am: ONE of the swimmers found dead on Bribie Island has been identified as a Sunshine Coast man.

The bodies were found on Saturday morning by a passer-by who was looking for turtle nests, in the area of the beach closed to 4WD vehicles about 3km from the northern tip of the island.

Detectives said one of the swimmers was a 39-year-old man from Pelican Waters, who owned the jetski.

The woman, aged 38 years old, was a tourist.

Police said it was common for those visiting northern Bribie Island to park their watercraft in the passage and walk across the island to the surf side.

While detectives had earlier raised concerns over unexplained injuries on the bodies, the incident is now being treated as a non-suspicious accident.

The bodies, wearing swimming gear, were found on the ocean side of Bribie Island, and a jetski was also found in the Pumicestone Passage nearby.

Police have declined to released the names of the pair.

UPDATE Saturday 3pm: POLICE believe a man and woman whose bodies were found on a Bribie Island beach this morning were dead for at least 24 hours and say they are treating the deaths as suspicious.

Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said there were injuries on the bodies that were yet to be explained.

The bodies were discovered about 8am by a turtle volunteer checking for nests, in an area not open to 4WD vehicles.

The site was three kilometres from the northern tip of the island.

Sgt Wiggins said the pair were wearing swimming gear and were found in the surf, while a jet ski was found on the calm Pumicestone Passage side of the island.

He said police had not yet been able to comment the jet ski with the couple but were trying desperately to identify them and contact their next of kin.

"By all accounts from locals in this area, it's fairly common for people to park their tinnies or JetSki in the calm waters of Pumicestone Passage and walk across Bribie Island to the open side and go for a swim in the surf there," he said.

Sgt Wiggins said no peresonal effects were found.

The bodies have been brought back to the mainland by police launch, which was met by undertakers at Golden Beach about 12.45pm.

"It's a magic part of the world and it is a very sad thing for the community to have something like this happen," Sgt Wiggins said.

EARLIER Saturday 11am: A MAN and a woman have been found dead on Bribie Island this morning.

Police are investigating the circumstances around the cause of death after the bodies were found at the northern tip of the island around 8.15am.

Police were called to the scene my a member of public who was checking on turtle nests in the area.

A jet ski was located nearby and investigations are underway to determine whether it belongs to the man and woman.

Water police, detectives and scenes of crime officers have traveled to the island and a crime scene has been established.

Senior Sergeant Scott Wiggins said police were treating the discovery as suspicious.

"The deceased were in the water for over 24 hours, wearing bathing suits not life jackets," Snr Sgt Wiggins said.

"There were some injuries to the bodies and we're conducting investigations. It is fair to say there are some marks we are concerned about.

"They could have been caused by the environment. The bodies were found on the open surf of Bribie Island while the jet ski was on the calm side.

"It is a remote area and a tricky one to get to. It is also a magical part of the world and a very sad thing to happen to this community."

Police are appealing for information from the public as to the identity of the man and woman, in particular, if anyone has not returned or may have been travelling to or from Bribie Island.

Investigations are continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

