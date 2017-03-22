Investigation launched into 'emotive' tetanus case

'CRITICAL' CASE: The Local Health Distirct will be investigating the events that led to a girl, 7, being diagnosed with tetanus at Lismore Base Hospital.

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched into the recent case of tetanus on the North Coast where a seven-year-old girl was rushed to Brisbane in a critical condition last week.

Northern NSW Local Health District CEO, Wayne Jones said the heath district needs to determine the facts surrounding the unvaccinated child's diagnosis prior to her arrival at Lismore Base Hospital.

The length of the investigation could "vary greatly depending on availability of the doctors and staff involved” with Mr Jones estimating the process may take up to a month to complete.

"We need to make sure all the steps are followed, we certainly won't be going and providing information without sitting down with all the staff involved to make sure procedure was adhered to,” Mr Jones said.

"We want to ensure that we understand the facts before we make any comment on it.”

News of the child contracting the vaccine-preventable disease triggered heated debate among those for and against immunisation on social media.

Mr Jones said it's an "emotive” case strengthened by the "very polarising views” on vaccination within the Northern Rivers community.

The girl remains at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Hospital where she is in a stable condition.