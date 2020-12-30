Menu
A 50-year-old man is in a critical condition following a workplace incident on a Mulgowie farm yesterday morning.
News

Investigation launched after horror farm event

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
29th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
WORKPLACE Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident that left a Lockyer Valley farm employee in a critical condition on Monday morning.

Police confirmed a 50-year-old man was pinned between a utility door and frame, where he was trapped for more than an hour while critical care specialists worked to free him.

It is believed the man became trapped in the accident at 5.45am while working on site at a commercial farm in Mulgowie.

A WHS spokesman told the Queensland Times investigations were in early stages.

"It has been confirmed as a work-related incident so we are investigating," the spokesman said.

"It takes a long time for these things. They can take anywhere up to six months for things to be confirmed properly so we are in very early stages."

The man was flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

 

