Investigation into sudden collapse of Gladstone builder

A LIQUIDATOR has been appointed to a Gladstone building business that has offices across the state.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission website states Irwin Homes Pty Ltd went into liquidation as of October 31.

Irwin Homes has a head office in Gladstone and has projects across Queensland, including Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Toowoomba.

Artemis Insolvency director Peter Dinoris was appointed liquidator of the company.

Mr Dinoris said he was "investigating the asset and liability position of the company" and would report the results of the investigations to unsecured creditors.

He said investigations were continuing into debts owed to creditors.

"Trading operations have ceased," Mr Dinoris said.

"Any creditors with claims against the company are encouraged to contact my offices.

"Subsequent to my appointment, Justin Walsh and Samuel Freeman of Ernst and Young were appointed as receivers and managers of the company on November 1.

"The assets of the company are under the control of the receivers and managers."

The Observer has contacted Ernst and Young for further details about the company's liquidation.

The Observer has also attempted to contact Irwin Homes.

Its shop on Emmadale Dr is locked and unattended.

The Irwin Homes website states the company is "currently building in many estates across Gladstone and surrounding areas".