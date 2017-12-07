Investigation into sand mine's extraction figures

Ballina Shire Council is investigating possible over extraction at Ballina Sands Quarry at Lennox Head.

CLAIMS that a Lennox Head sand mine has over-extracted has led Ballina Shire Council to launch a full investigation.

The group, No Sand Mines for Lennox Head, has been central in lobbying the council for the past eight months to reveal the amount of sand mined from Ballina Sand Quarry's Newrybar Swamp Rd site.

After months of digging up the extraction figures, council staff revealed the mine had in some cases more than doubled its annual 80,000 cubic metre limit.

At last month's council meeting, councillors voted 7-3 in favour of staff exploring what actions were available to address any over-extraction.

They also voted for an urgent council on-site inspection of the amount of material being "stockpiled on site and any potential environmental issues that this could have on the surrounding area and North Creek”.

Using council conversion rates, the mine was found to have extracted 174,704.8 cubic metres in the past calendar year, 121,278 in the 2015/16 financial year and 88,337.53.

No Sand Mines for Lennox Head spokeswoman Amelia Hicks was critical of the findings and questioned why it took the council months to make them public.

"No matter what way you look at it (the figures) are over and the council have done nothing,” Ms Hicks said.

Acting group manager development and environmental health, Andrew Smith, said more clarity may be needed in the mining conditions, citing ambiguity as to what defined the annual period or an appropriate conversion rate.

Of the 21 figures calculated using different conversion rates and annual periods, only six were under limit set the council when the mine was approved in March 2014.

He said the mixed figures highlighted importance of ascertaining an appropriate conversion rate and annual period.

"The quarry operator has indicated to the council in response to council's investigation ... that in fact is not an accurate conversion rate, particularly in the location that they are extracting in,” he said.

"It still doesn't change the fundamental position of the rate that can be extracted.

"It may well be that as a consequence of this investigation council may review its existing policies and or conversion rate references in its heavy haulage contributions plan.”

Mr Smith the Environmental Protection Authority would be involved in the investigation as council prepares to brief them on the quarry's operations.