Investigation into health of Ballina's much loved dolphins

PROGRAM NEEDS SUPPORT: Dolphin Research Australia are looking for community support to launch their Healthy waterways, Healthy Dolphins project in Northern New South Wales

THE Ballina community is being urged to get behind a project which will help the Richmond River's vulnerable dolphins.

Local marine conservation charity, Dolphin Research Australia is setting out to determine the status and health of bottlenose dolphin communities in estuaries of the Richmond, Tweed and the Nambucca Rivers with the launch of their Healthy Waterways-Healthy Dolphins Project.

Founding director, Doctor Liz Hawkins said the long term community-led research and monitoring program would shed some light on the dolphins in the Ballina region.

"We are starting with those estuaries, and from baseline studies, we know that there are around 34 dolphins that use the Richmond River estuary regularly," Dr Hawkins said.

"Beyond this there is nothing known; we don't know how well they are doing or if their numbers are stable.

"We need to understand how well these much loved dolphin communities are going to ensure their protection into the future."

The dolphin population will be monitored by monthly boat-based surveys and by photographing the dolphin's dorsal fins to identify and track them.

"There's distinguished, natural marks on the dolphin's dorsal fins," she said.

"That's how we track them over time... we don't use any tags or any invasive techniques."

She said the project would focus specifically on the Richmond River Dolphin community.

"We are particularly concerned about them, because of their reliance on a heavily degraded estuary," Dr Hawkins said.

"A few years ago, the New South Wales Ecohealth report came out, and the Richmond River was graded very poorly in it. It has heavy loss of vegetation, there's erosion and considerable run off from urban environments as well."

Ms Hawkins said while the Richmond River dolphins were vulnerable to shark nets, to Dolphin Research Australia's knowledge, none had been caught in them so far.

"The project will monitor the different resident dolphins in that shark net area," she said.

"It's very tidally influenced... when the dolphins are moved out of the estuary they actually have a critical habitat which is adjacent to the river mouth and the placement shark nets is right in the middle of that.

"Through our monitoring, we can get a more updated catalogue of who the dolphins are ... so if any are caught in those shark nets we can try and attribute whether they are from that local dolphin community or from the coastal community

To help kick-start the project, Dolphin Research Australia is seeking support and donations from the community to help raise $10,000 through a crowdfunding campaign.

"We are nearly 15 percent there," she said.

"What we really want is the community to get behind this project because they are so important, ecologically, particularly those Richmond River dolphins."

The program will have a citizen science component which will come into effect in July following the crowdfunding campaign.

"We will also ask the community to report any dolphin sightings which can be done through our website," she said.

To donate to the project head to https://chuffed.org/project/healthy-waterways-healthy-dolphins.

For more information go to www.dolphinresearchaustralia.org.