Investigation finalised into Ballina real estate agency

The empty shopfront of the former Century 21 real estate agency in Ballina. It has now been leased out.

INVESTIGATIONS into a Northern Rivers real estate agency have been finalised.

In May, NSW Fair Trading confirmed it was investigating Century 21 Coastal Living in Ballina, after it suddenly closed its doors in April.

A spokesperson from NSW Fair Trading confirmed the agency had now finished its investigation, but would not provide any further details.

"NSW Fair Trading is currently considering the appropriate course of action," the spokesperson said.

A timeline on the next steps could not be provided.

It comes more than four months after a group of landlords were finally paid the $20,000 for missing rent they were owed by defunct business Century 21 Coastal Living in Ballina.

Century 21 Australia terminated its local franchise office on March 23.

"I can confirm that Katoomba Holdings PTY LTD operating as Century 21 Coastal Living Ballina was terminated by Century 21 Australia as a franchise office," Century 21 QLD state manager Ian Carter told The Northern Star in May.

"We have received a number of inquiries and have commenced discussions with individuals who may be interested in operating a Century 21 franchise in that location.

"Existing rentals from the Ballina realty are now being managed by other real estate offices."

Former owner of Century 21 Coastal Living, David Carney, was contacted for comment but did not respond.