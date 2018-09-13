INVESTIGATION: Family pet believed murdered on Bay beach

DEVASTATED: The owners of Axel the dog are devastated after his body was found in mangroves in Urangan with a plastic bag covering his head.

DEVASTATED: The owners of Axel the dog are devastated after his body was found in mangroves in Urangan with a plastic bag covering his head. Contributed

THE RSPCA has launched an investigation into a suspected case of animal abuse after a family dog was found dead in Hervey Bay.

Axel, the beloved pet of a Hervey Bay family, was found on a Urangan beach with a plastic bag covering his head on September 1.

The dog had been missing for several weeks after running off into bushland in August.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council assisted the RSPCA by transporting Axel's body to a local vet, where a post-mortem was conducted to identify the cause of death.

He was then transported to the RSPCA Wacol campus for further testing.

RSPCA Chief Inspector Daniel Young said the family was distraught upon hearing the news.

"They're desperate for answers and want to know what took place after Axel left the family home in Beelbi Creek," Mr Young said.

"Losing a pet is distressing enough, but receiving information that your dog had been located in way that can only be described as suspicious, must be overwhelming.

"We are just as eager as the owners to piece together what happened to Axel from the time he left the family home to when he was sadly found discarded and deceased.

"We are urging anyone who saw anything in the area around August 28 to come forward."

Anyone with any information can contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.