Police would like this person to help them with their inquiries. Richmond LAC

A NUMBER of incidents occurred at Ballina's Intersport on Monday morning.

Ballina police are investigating and would like to speak to the person pictured above.

They may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify this person please contact Ballina police on 6681 8699 as soon as possible.