INVESTIGATION CONTINUES: Police Rescue and SES crews comb the area outside the Lismore Base Hospital for evidence following a fatal shooting on Friday night.
INVESTIGATION CONTINUES: Police Rescue and SES crews comb the area outside the Lismore Base Hospital for evidence following a fatal shooting on Friday night. Aisling Brennan
Investigation continues into fatal shooting outside hospital

Alison Paterson
20th Mar 2019 11:00 PM
THE post-mortem of a man fatally shot by Corrective Services Officers outside Lismore Base Hospital on Friday night will be undertaken in Newcastle on Thursday.

Richmond Police District crime manager, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Lindsay said the homicide investigation following the fatal shooting of Numulgi man Dwayne Johnstone, 43, under Corrective Services custody outside the hospital's emergency department.

"We are looking at the post-mortem being conducted at Newcastle on Thursday,” he said.

"The results will be presented as part of a brief to the coroner who will make a decision as to whether they hold a full coronial inquest or not.”

Det Insp Lindsay said investigations are "comprehensive and continuing”.

"This investigation is a through and comprehensive investigation and will present a very concise picture of what occurred,” he said.

"A large amount of material will be presented to the coroner including CCTV footage, witness accounts forensic results, crime scene examination information and ballistic details,” he said.

"There is substantial evidence to present.”

Det Insp Lindsay said he expected the investigation to take some time due to amount of material involved.

"Obviously there is still a lot to do and lot of enquiries to make,” he said.

"A brief will be prepared for the corner at the conclusion which contains all aspects of this incident.”

Lismore Northern Star

