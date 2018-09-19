Investigation continues after girl's tragic death

Emergency services at the scene where a girl was hit by a car at Cameron Rd at McLeans Ridges, 10km east of Lismore, about 9.20am today.

Emergency services at the scene where a girl was hit by a car at Cameron Rd at McLeans Ridges, 10km east of Lismore, about 9.20am today. Marc Stapelberg

POLICE are continuing to investigate an incident where a nine-year-old girl was fatally hit by a car near Lismore on Monday morning.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said they were awaiting results of a range of tests.

"It's going to take a while because they've got to wait for the blood tests to come back," Insp Bruce said.

Insp Bruce said the car was also being mechanically examined.

She said no charges had been laid in relation to the incident, which occurred on Cameron Rd at Boatharbour.

A NSW Police Force spokeswoman said no further details about the incident were available.

"The circumstances of the crash still remain under investigation," she said.

A NSW Department of Education spokesman meanwhile confirmed NSW public schools would offer counselling to students and staff and "may also have options to support the family" in the case of a student's death.

"Consideration of ways to remember the student at a school would be a matter between the family and school," he said.