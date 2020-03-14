Invasive moth alert: Keep an eye out for destructive pest

NORTHERN Rivers residents are being asked to stay vigilant about the potential infestation of an invasive moth species.

The fall armyworm has been spotted in parts of Queensland and, while there are currently no official detections in NSW, it has been tracked moving south.

The pest has wiped out agricultural crops around the world.

No country which has been infested by the fall armyworm has been able to stop it.

A Department of Primary Industries spokesperson said provisions were already being discussed to ensure local industry was protected.

"NSW Department of Primary Industries' (NSW DPI) Biosecurity & Food Safety staff are well engaged with their Queensland counterparts and have met with NSW Local Land Services to discuss priorities for immediate action," the spokesperson said.

"These include the provision of information, surveillance for early detection, diagnostics, and control options.

"Key NSW industry groups will be updated on the current situation via teleconference later this week."

Fall armyworm larvae are known to feed on more than 350 plant species, particularly maize, cotton, rice, sorghum, sugarcane and wheat, but also many vegetable and fruit crops.

"Early detection will help minimise the impacts of fall armyworm on industry, environment and community," the DPI spokesperson said.

Northern Rivers residents should look out for the following:

● The eggs are pale yellow in colour and clustered together in a mass, which often contain 100-200 eggs per mass. Egg masses are usually attached to foliage with a layer of mould/silk-like furry substance.

● The larvae are light coloured with a larger darker head. As they develop, they become browner with white lengthwise stripes. They also develop dark spots with spines.

● The adult moths are 32 to 40mm wing tip to wing tip, with a brown or grey forewing, and a white hind wing. Male fall armyworms have more patterns and a distinct white spot on each of their forewings.

Any suspected detections of fall armyworm must be reported immediately to NSW DPI by calling 1800 084 881.