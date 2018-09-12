Pest bird could have devastating impact on Mackay birdlife

KEEP WATCH: Mackay Regional Council asks residents to report all sightings of the myna bird to Birdlife Australia.

THEY'VE been dubbed the 'cane toads of the sky'.

But Birdlife Mackay president Daryl Barnes is warning that Indian Myna birds should not be overlooked as they could have devastating effects on local birds.

Mr Barnes said until recently local pest management organisations had been able to keep the "aggressive and invasive" species under control.

"Mackay has been lucky, we have been able to kick them out, local pest management people used to get rid of them," he said.

Biosecurity Queensland classifies the Indian Myna as an invasive animal. The birds have the potential to cause heath concerns in people and native bird populations, where they can spread avian malaria.

In suburban areas the birds gather in large communal roosts and drive out native birds. "Basically what happens is these birds move into town, they dominate... the small birds will be forced out," Mr Barnes said.

Breeding mynas could have 18 chicks a season so the populations could soon grow out of control, he said.

Mackay Regional Council is aware of the sightings of the common Indian Myna bird which have been recorded by BirdLife Mackay.

The council asks people to report any common Indian Myna bird sightings to BirdLife Australia by phoning the organisation on (03) 9347 0757.