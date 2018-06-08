Menu
Crazy yellow ant baiting
Invasive ant eradication program kicks off in Lismore

Alison Paterson
by
8th Jun 2018 1:29 PM
WEATHER permitting, baiting to eradicate the Yellow Crazy Ant infestation in the Northern Rivers will commence this weekend.

NSW Department of Primary Industries biosecurity manager, Scott Charlton said on Sunday staff will begin to treat an infestation of yellow crazy ants in central Lismore which were found in May.

"The eradication operation is essential to limit the economic and environmental impact of the outbreak," he said.

"Qualified biosecurity officers will apply the treatment in and around the central business district and the control team has received specialist advice from Biosecurity Queensland, who has extensive experience in managing ant infestations."

 

MOVEMENT ZONE: In order to control the movement of the exotic pest, the Yellow Crazy Ant, NSW DPI have created an exclusion zone to prevent it invading new areas.
Mr Charton said the baiting on Sunday June 10 will be the first of three operations to ensure the pest is removed.

He said a team from NSW DPI, Local Land Services, Lismore City Council and Rous County Council will conduct the eradication operation.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the community and environment are protected and yellow crazy ants are successfully eradicated," he said.

"The bait is a fipronil based treatment and has been approved by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority," he said.

 

Yellow Crazy Ants have been found in central Lismore - the first time they have been identified in NSW for more than a decade.
"Fipronil is a common insecticide, which has been tested extensively and there is no evidence fipronil is harmful to humans."

He said a low-strength formulation has been chosen and the operation directly targets ants to present a very low risk to non-target species.

The operation will follow strict APVMA guidelines and as part of the permit conditions insecticide will not be placed near waterways or stormwater drains.

To prevent insecticide being washed away it will be used in vegetated areas, hard surfaces will be avoided and in some situations treatments may be used on hard surfaces with cracks, which will contain insecticide and prevent it washing away.

NSW DPI staff will be at the Lismore Farmers Markets on Saturday June 9 to discuss the yellow crazy ant eradication plan.

Yellow crazy ant information is available online

Report the pest online to www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/antreport or call the Biosecurity Hotline on 1800 680 244.

Meanwhile the NSW DPI reminds people it has imposed movement restrictions on vegetative matter and soil under the Biosecurity Act 2015 within a 5km radius from the Lismore CBD.

Penalties of up to $1000 apply and restrictions apply for three months, until the end of August 2018.

Lismore Northern Star

