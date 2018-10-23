Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Slade Point man, 23, is due to face court on November 5.
The Slade Point man, 23, is due to face court on November 5. MaxPixel's contributors
Crime

Invaded privacy with change room recording, police allege

23rd Oct 2018 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SLADE Point man has been accused of inappropriately using a recording device inside the change room of a clothing store in Mackay.

The 23-year-old man was charged following the alleged incident at a store in Caneland Central on Mangrove road.

Police believe the alleged incident occurred about 1.15pm on Sunday.

Mackay police Senior Constable Steve Smith said officers were contacted at that time.

"Following conversations with all persons present and an inspection of a mobile phone by police the man was arrested and charged with observations or recordings made in breach of privacy," he said.

"He will appear in the Mackay Magistrates Court on November 5 to have the matter heard."

If you have more information which may be of assistance to police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

change room crime police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Six thrown into water after boat capsized

    Six thrown into water after boat capsized

    Breaking MARINE Rescue is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

    Car and caravan crash causes highway delays

    Car and caravan crash causes highway delays

    Breaking Three ambulances have been called to the scene

    Mentally ill woman not guilty of “lethal act”

    premium_icon Mentally ill woman not guilty of “lethal act”

    Crime Man's death had a 'devastating impact' on loved ones, court hears

    Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    premium_icon Will Lismore have its wettest October on record?

    Weather We've had some "fairly significant” rainfall this month

    Local Partners