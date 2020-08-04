‘Intuitive healing tattoo’ business for Lismore CBD

A new tattoo parlour is set to open in Lismore's Star Court Arcade.

WOULD you like to get a crystal reading before you get your next tattoo?

A new tattoo studio planned for Lismore's Star Court Arcade would provide clients with a "special and meaningful" experience.

A development application has been lodged for Amethyst Pokes, a tattoo parlour that specialises in "intuitive healing tattoos".

"The idea behind the business is to provide clients with a unique tattooing experience that incorporates healing aspects," owner Carly O'Connell explained in her business plan documents.

"Most people in their tattooing journey (whether they have 20 tattoos or none) desire a design that is special and meaningful to them.

"The process of a healing session that results with the design and application of a completely unique and special tattoo in the stick and poke style is unlike any other in the Northern Rivers."

Ms O'Connell explained her clients would experience a number of different healing techniques including a cleansing, crystal reading and healing, and the use of tarot or oracle cards may be incorporated if needed.

"The application of a sick and poke tattoo is done in the traditional style without the use of a tattoo machine and can be quite therapeutic and relaxing, without the buzz of machinery," she wrote.

"Each session will be unique and flow intuitively.

"There are no other tattoo parlous in the entire Northern Rivers that provides the type of service that Amethyst Pokes will."