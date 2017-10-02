19°
Intruders pour kerosene over floor of 72-year-old's home

Police were called to a Lismore premises after neighbour called about a suspicious noise.
JASMINE BURKE
by

KEROSENE was poured over the floor of a Lismore man's home during a break-in that could have been a lot worse.

Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police were called to a Lismore address at Diadem St at 3.38am today after the neighbour had woken to a loud bang.

"Upon police arrival the witness pointed to two people down the laneway," she said.

"Police attempted to chase the two persons, however were unable to apprehend them.

"When police returned to the address in Diadem St they smelt kerosene and discovered it had been poured over the floor of the premises."

She said there was no ignition point and persons responsible were found to have no further offences.

"Considering the occupant was a 72-year-old male hard of hearing, it was lucky police were contacted and the crime was intercepted," Chief Insp Bruce said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lismore Police Station.

