Introducing the Knitting Nannas Against Gas Coastguard

THE Byron Bay Knitting Nanna's are on the look out as they launch their Nanna Coastguard at the Byron Lighthouse yesterday.

Spokesnanna Eve Sinton said the campaign was designed to keep a watchful eye for gas ships from the LNG plants at Gladstone.

"Treasurer Scott Morrison says we need to turn back 15 gas ships a year to keep the lights on in Australia,” Ms Sinton said.

"About 70% of gas produced in Australia is sold cheaply offshore, leaving Australians short. There is plenty of conventional gas in Bass Strait to power Australia for years.

"The shortage is being used by gas companies and governments to force more gasfields in the Darling Downs and the Pilliga.”

Ms Sinton said the Knitting Nannas had seen for themselves the destruction of farms, communities and the environment from Coal Seam Gas and fracking.

"There is no need for any new gas or coal development in Australia,” Ms Sinton said.

"Renewable technology is already capable of powering Australia. The politicians must stop peddling a fake energy crisis and focus on renewables instead. We want the kiddies to grow up in a world with clean air, land and water.”