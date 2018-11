Intoxicated drivers not getting the message

Local police continue to be disappointed with the large number of people driving intoxicated on our roads.

LOCAL police continue to be disappointed with the large number of people driving intoxicated on our roads. The following people were caught drink driving over the weekend.

24 year old Casino woman on a learner licence, high range drink driving at Casino

34 year old Tweed Heads man, high range drink driving. After being released he was caught again, and charged with mid range drink driving and driving suspended at Skennars Head

21 year old Ballina man, mid range drink driving at Lismore

49 year old Deception Bay woman mid range drink driving and driving with no lights on Keen Street

44 year old Lismore man crashed his car at Tintenbar and submitted a high range blood alcohol sample

21 year old Tabulam woman crashed her car at Tabulam and submitted a mid range blood alcohol sample.

Senior Constable David Henderson said police are out and about at all times of the day and night. Hunting down drunk and drug drivers is a priority. If you are caught you have nobody to blame but yourself.