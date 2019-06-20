Intoxicated couple pepper sprayed during Lismore night out

A GOONELLABAH couple could be banned from all licensed premises in Lismore after being charged with multiple offences when they refused to leave a licensed premises.

Richmond Police District senior constable David Henderson said police will allege on late Saturday night a 28 year old male and a 27 year old female were asked to leave a Lismore bar due to their levels of intoxication.

"Both tried to gain re-entry but were stopped by security. The 28 year old tried to throw punches at security but was unable to make contact,” Snr const Henderson said.

"Licensing police drove past the licensed premises and saw this take place.

"The 28 year old was asked to produce some identification as he had committed an offence. He refused to do so and was placed under arrest.

"He then started wrestling with police and tried to break free. He was sprayed to the face with capsicum spray, which had the desired effect. Meanwhile the 27 year old woman interfered with the arrest and appeared about to assault police. She was also sprayed to the face.”

Snr Const Henderson said both the male and female were taken to Lismore Police Station and treated by paramedics for the effects of the spray.

The 28 year old male was charged with Excluded Person Remain In Vicinity of Licensed Premises, Offensive Behaviour and Resist Police.

The 27 year old female was charged with Excluded Person Attempt to Re-enter Premises and Resist Police.

Both were released on conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in July. The couple also face the prospect of being banned from all licensed premises in Lismore.

Police said the message was clear - "If you are asked to leave a licensed premises by staff, security or police you must do so straight away”.

"The on-the-spot fine for failing to do so is $550.00, and police have the discretion to arrest and charge if the matter is a serious one or you are a repeat offender.”