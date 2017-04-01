Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daylight Saving.
Daylight Saving. Contributed
Letters to the Editor

The 'intolerable impost' of daylight saving differences

11th Oct 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT SEEMS absolutely terrible that people and businesses will have to tolerate (once again) the incredible inconvenience of having to put up with a neighbouring state being in a different time zone.

It seems unbelievable that anyone should be subjected to such an intolerable impost.

Of course somehow these same people have managed to handle the fact that, to do business with South Australia, Northern Territory or Western Australia (and heaven forbid!) someone overseas, they have had to deal with the same problem.

The closer one gets to the tropics the less variation there is in daylight hours. In Northern Queensland the "daylight saving" changes become extremely inconvenient.

Get over it or get up earlier!

F. BARNES, Toowoomba

Related Items

daylight saving letter to the editor
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Weather A MAN has died and there is extensive damage across after two freak storms overnight.

    Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    premium_icon Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    Offbeat Have you heard of the Bruxner Motorway?

    'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    premium_icon 'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    Business See the photos that sparked a food and safety audit

    Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    premium_icon Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    Crime Police saw smoke and sparks flying from her car as it sped away

    Local Partners