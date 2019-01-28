Menu
ABOVE: Alstonville player Dan Bills about to score one of his three goals against Ballina in FNC Water Polo on Monday night. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Into the deep end of the season

Mitchell Craig
28th Jan 2019 2:27 PM
ALSTONVILLE extended its lead on top of the ladder after a dominant 12-2 win over Ballina in Far North Coast men's water polo at Ballina on Monday night.

Dan Bills and Jayden Whittle finished the game with a hat-trick of goals while Sam Henderson and Max Mulcahy scored two goals each.

The team plays as the Barry White's with Lennox Head second, Alstonville Manta Rays third and Mullumbimby in fourth place.

Lennox Head are on track for another finals appearance after going down in a semi-final penalty shoot-out last year.

Mullumbimby won the competition with an older team but have added some youth this year with strong shooter Jack Bracey joining its ranks.

The women's competition has been divided into two teams this year with Sally Thompson scoring five goals in an 11-6 win at Ballina on Monday night.

Kate Bracey and Zara Fox scored three each while Veronica Silver scored two for the opposition.

FNC Water Polo is in its 40th year and plans to hold an anniversary dinner following its grand finals on March 30.

