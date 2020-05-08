INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

Boost Juice founder Janine Allis on business, Survivor and her time in Noosa. Picture: supplied.

Boost Juice founder Janine Allis on business, Survivor and her time in Noosa. Picture: supplied.

She started one of the most successful international franchises and well known brands from her kitchen bench. But Boost Juice founder and reality television star Janine Allis has proven she always had a brain for business. In their chat, Janine shares with Matt why the current global virus pandemic will be good for businesses, the things she looks for when assessing business pitches in her role on Shark Tank and what we found out about her during her time on Australian Survivor.

Matt Collins: You are currently in Noosa with the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Janine Allis: Yeah, when the world imploded, the rules were very clear. It was to stay put.

MC: How are you coping with the social restrictions?

JA: It gives you a feeling of gratefulness. I think when things are taken away from you, you actually become really grateful. I think a lot of good will come out of this bad.

MC: What are you most grateful for?

JA: I spend a lot of time travelling normally, so what I'm grateful for is being able to spend more time with my husband and daughter. And being more present for them.

MC: During your time on Survivor, we got to see the real Janine. You are certainly a competitive person.

JA: Oh yeah. I am ridiculously competitive. You ask my kids when we play cards. I don't care that my daughter is only 11. I have to win.

MC: The little I know about business is that having a strong competitive streak might get in the way of being an inspiring leader. Is that something you struggle with?

JA: I don't think you can 'be' something. I think you either are a leader or you're not. You have to be true to yourself and have good communication. You have to keep people to a certain standard. I want to play in a team that has the best possible players. No one respects a leader who doesn't make clear decisions.

MC: What is one of your weaknesses?

JA: I think, um, I could probably learn to spell better.

MC: I know, I've seen some of your messages.

JA: Sometimes people's weaknesses are actually their strengths. Anything that is negative is actually an opportunity to improve and get better.

MC: What are you looking for when businesses pitched to you on Shark Tank?

JA: People tend to lean towards the fun stuff. The logos, the website, the pretty colours. You have to learn to love the boring stuff. I found I love the numbers and the detail in my business because it meant I could make informed decisions.