Internet and phone services have been disrupted for Dodo customers.
Internet and phone services have been disrupted for Dodo customers.
Technology

Cut cable responsible for widespread internet outages

7th Jun 2018 3:46 PM

Update 5.09pm: A DAMAGED fibre optic cable is believed to be responsible for statewide disruption to some internet and home phone lines services.

A Telstra spokesperson said: "We are in the process of repairing a fibre optic cable cut by a third party, which is impacting several thousand broadband and ADSL services as well as some wholesale services.

"Services are progressively restoring and repair work will continue throughout the day.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to restore services as quickly as possible."

 

Original story: A STATEWIDE outage was disrupting internet and home phone line services of Dodo customers across New South Wales.

A spokeswoman from the service provider said ADSL, NBN and home phone lines are impacted by the outage.

She said technicians were working to fix the problem, but could not estimate when services would be resumed.

A Lismore customer said their services had been down for more than 24 hours.

She said customers would be kept updated of the progress via notifications.

Lismore Northern Star

