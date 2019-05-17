Internet sensation Grumpy Cat dies

Social media sensation Grumpy Cat, whose famously cranky feline face made millions of internet memes around the world has died.

The American celebrity cat, aged seven, passed away on Tuesday this week in the arms of her mother, Tabatha.

The famous cat's family from Phoneix, Arizona, announced her death on Instagram on Friday, with a statement that said Grumpy Cat died after becoming ill from a recent urinary tract infection.

Cat Photo from Grumpy Cat's Facebook page

The cat, whose nickname was Grumpy has more than 8.5 million followers on Facebook, 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.5 million followers on Twitter.

She was living in the US with her family, Tabatha, Bryan and Chrystal.

In their Instagram post, the family wrote: "We are unimaginably heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat.

"Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became too tough for her to overcome.

Grumpy Cat' made many TV appearances. Picture: Grumpy Cat Facebook page

"She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha.

"Besides being our baby and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world - even when times were tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

One of many Grumpy Cat memes. Picture: Grumpy Cat Facebook page

Grumpy, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, went viral in 2012 after photographs of her sourpuss face were published on Reddit when she was just four months old.

The image went viral and memes spread around the world.

Her grumpy-looking face is caused by an underbite and feline dwarfism.

Grumpy Cat travelled the world and met her fans, appeared on TV and was the star of her own film in 2014 titled Grumpy Cat's Worst Christmas Ever.