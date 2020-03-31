Internet scams increase due to COVID-19 virus

THE coronavirus pandemic is a scary time for all concerned, and now, scammers are using that fear to cash in on dangerous schemes.

Scamwatch Australia said in a statement they’ve been alerted to several coronavirus related scams including people selling fake coronavirus cures, faking government emails and fake text messages which try to gain valuable personal information.

With most of the Northern Rivers working from home now, the risks of being victim of a cyber scam could be increased according to Professor Matthew Warren, Deputy Director of the Deakin University Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation.

“The challenge is because people are now working from home rather than the office, they don’t have the same cyber security in place on their home system that they do on their corporate system,” Professor Warren said.

“This means there’s a potential for organisations to lose intellectual property because it’s sitting on someone’s computer at home.”

“What we’ve seen with the coronavirus is it isn’t just emails, there’s text messages because the Government are sending text message updates about coronavirus, scammers are using those in the same way,” Professor Warren said.

Most online scams use links which, once clicked, install malware onto the device which enables the scammer to track personal passwords and access accounts.

Cyber scams cost the Australian economy close to half a billion dollars according to a 2019 Scamwatch report.

There are ways to protect your home and your devices from the external threats like online scammers according to Professor Warren.

“Two step authentication which sends a password to your phone when you try to login and means you have to have three pieces of information to log in … a VPN, a virtual private network, is a secure network from your computer, can also work,”

“When you receive an email with any information in it just think twice before clicking on it, actually go an see where the email was sent from before opening any attachments,” Professor Warren said.