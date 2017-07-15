Internet is like living in the wild, wild west: Opinion

The worldwide web is like the lawless wild west

THE internet is like the wild west frontier - a seemingly lawless land where just about anything goes.

Our Federal Government ir proposing to rein in some of that lawlessness by calling on the major tech giants to help them curb terrorists using messaging services to spread their evil plans.

You've got to applaud the attempt, but many tech experts are already saying its doomed to failure, because in the cyber world there's always a way around things.

As soon as one door closes, another opens.

It raises a really interesting question about how sovereign laws operating on the ground in places like Australia can be enforced in something as big as the worldwide web.

Seems to me a basic set of international laws needs to drafted to curb some of the dangerous excesses crereping into cyber space.

After all, the wild west was eventually tamed, right?

Laws and law enforcement eventually won the day.

For this tech hungry generation, who have grown up with the 'everything is free' mentality, words like mine will be like an annoying buzzy bee.

Quite literally, the law needs to catch up to the internet before it's too late. Maybe it is too late already.

Even in the media industy, why were copyright and intellectual property rights thrown out the window just because the internet was invented?

How about the UN or a similar body draft up some international laws to govern this seemingly outlaw space?