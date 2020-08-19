International students given access to emergency food hampers

International university students are being encouraged to apply for food hampers if they need assistance.

International university students are being encouraged to apply for food hampers if they need assistance.

INTERNATIONAL students in Lismore are being encouraging to access emergency food hampers, offered by the NSW Government.

The program, in collaboration with Foodbank NSW and the ACT, offers support to international students impacted during COVID-19.

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin said hoped international students studying at Southern Cross University would make use of the program if needed.

“Our international students are valued members of the Lismore community,” Ms Saffin said.

“This program is one way to show them that we care.

“We know that our international students contribute immensely to the local economy and community.

“It is only appropriate that we support them in return.

“I have advocated strongly for SCU, and I welcome the decision by the NSW Government to provide a helping hand for our International students in Lismore.”

Locally, this program is delivered by the Northern Rivers Community Gateway (NRCG).

International students in Lismore can access food hampers by following these steps:

1. Call NRCG on (02) 6621 7397.

2. State that you are an international student and arrange a collection time.

3. Have your student visa and student card with you when you collect the hamper.

For other support services for International students, please visit Study NSW website.