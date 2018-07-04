International shake-up at Australian Open

THE dates for next year's Australian Open have been changed to allow the event to be used by international players as a lead-up to the Asian Pacific championships.

The Open will be from June 1 to 14; the Asian championships from June 18-28. Both will be on the Gold Coast.

The Asian Pacific championships are an important qualifying event for the 2020 world championships.

Says Bowls Australia acting CEO Tony Sherwill: "By playing the Australian Open prior to the Asia Pacific championships, the Australian Jackaroos and international players will be able to use the Open as a preparatory event to acclimatise to the conditions ahead of capped international competition.”

He says it's hoped the change will result in more internationals in the Australian Open with the incentive of winning significant prize-

money in the richest open bowls competition in the world.

Four titles

YOUNG gun Jono Davis, surely the best junior prospect since Aaron Teys, added to his growing pile of trophies by taking the recent Australian Open Under-18 singles title. Again.

Incredibly, it's the fourth time the young star has done the remarkable feat. It was close this time - the score in the final against Josh Studham, another youngster with a big future, was 21-20. Davis, from Dubbo where he is Junior Sportsman of the Year, won the Summerland Singles at Ballina in 2016. Aged 15, he was the youngest to ever win this event against all-comers.

Senior skip

IN THE No7 pennant side at Kiama, one of the skips is 87 years older than his lead.

Norm Rowland is 98 and Jacob Aitken is 11. This is Jacob's first year at bowls; Norm's been at it for half a century.

"I love bowls,” the young bloke says. "I like winning and it's great to play with Norm - he takes time out to help me and makes bowls fun.”

New program

AS PEOPLE get older there's a greater risk of falls. Bowls NSW has done something about it, launching its Bowling for Better Balance program last April.

When a member of Sydney club Northmead had a fall and his health declined, the club became one of many around the state to give its support. All the club's April green fees for women and men social bowlers went into the fundraiser. And they had an expert conduct an in-house seminar to trip hazards and fall prevention.

Bowls NSW says the aim of the program is to support research so that bowlers can have greater knowledge about their stability and so prevent falls.

Long history

EVER wonder how old our game is? Bowls was being played in Egypt in 7200BC. This has been verified by the Books of the Dead, found buried with mummified bodies.

It has been banned twice by royal decree - once by Edward III in 1361 and by Henry VIII in 1511. The reason for both bans? The game was interfering with compulsory archery practice.

In 1374 the Marquis of Winchester replaced the stone ball with a spherical wooden balustrade ornament and the wooden bowl was born.

Queen Anne Boleyn and her daughter Queen Elizabeth I were both keen bowlers. Anne, who didn't mind a flutter, often bet as much as $5000 on the result of one shot.

King James I laid down a green at Hampton Court Palace in 1605. It cost the huge sum for that time of $4911 and the workers on it were paid the equivalent of 15 cents a day.

During Queen Victoria's reign, many greens were laid. A bowler was seen to be a person of upright moral standing and a pillar in the community.

The current queen's father, King George VI, laid greens at Buckinghan Palace and Windsor Castle and formed the Royal Household Bowling Club. Several members of the present royal family are keen bowlers.

Date change

THERE'S been a change of dates for the annual City versus Country series. It now will be held at Cabramatta on the weekend of October 20-21.

MY VIEW . . . ON THE COLOUR CRAZE

WHERE is the colour craze going to stop? Finding a pair of plain white bowls shoes these days is as easy as squeezing toothpaste back into the tube.

At one time shoe colour was stipulated in the state conditions of play. White or brown.

The first break-through came when the white shoes were adorned with a few stripes and blobs of colour. When our controllers said nothing, it signalled the go-ahead for manufacturers to move on to the full monty. Now shoes are all colours of the rainbow.

It makes a poor display when the top half of a team's dress is uniform but everyone is wearing shoes of different colours. Whatever happened to uniform dress that at one time was policed by umpires and referees?

Coloured shirts and trousers were introduced into bowls to appeal to the younger generation. They haven't rushed to join in. The colour has, however, boosted the income of manufacturers and often is so extreme it makes mature men look ridiculous.

Now it's coloured shoes. And another expense added to what is fast changing from being one of the least expensive games to play.