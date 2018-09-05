International relationships for Page's biggest producers

MP Kevin Hogan discusses the first stage of the Caisno Saleyard upgrade with Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald.

WITH FIVE major agricultural industries on the North Coast; sugar, blueberries, macadamia, beef, member for Page, Kevin Hogan has been working behind the scene to secure a strong relationship with Asia for the producers in Page.

This comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison will travel to Indonesia to secure a landmark free trade deal set to benefit Australian farmers.

A few weeks ago, Mr Hogan took four industry representatives to meet the consul general for China in Sydney a few weeks ago.

"A macadamia representative, dairy, beef, blueberries, to have dinner there," he said.

"70 per cent is about what this region exports, 40 per cent of that is to China. 10 years ago, it was virtually nothing.

"Blueberries are on the protocol list to negotiate (for China) to get access.

"But macadamias are exported more than 70%, we took a representative from that industry and since the meeting, we've had one of the Chinese province send a delegation here (on Friday) to meet some of our producers."

With Australia and China's relationship strained over the last few months, strengthening Australia's ties with Asian countries relationship could be a chance for Australian industries to capitalise on exports.

Mr Hogan said this was a chance for producers from Page to develop a strong relationship with China.

"I expressed the friendship that we have and the importance we have to each other," he said.

"In our region, most of our exports are agriculture and they're clean. We export clean product, which is important to (China), but they are important to us so we want to keep fostering that relationship."