Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MP Kevin Hogan discusses the first stage of the Caisno Saleyard upgrade with Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald.
MP Kevin Hogan discusses the first stage of the Caisno Saleyard upgrade with Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald. Marc Stapelberg
Politics

International relationships for Page's biggest producers

by Caitlan Charles
4th Sep 2018 12:16 PM

WITH FIVE major agricultural industries on the North Coast; sugar, blueberries, macadamia, beef, member for Page, Kevin Hogan has been working behind the scene to secure a strong relationship with Asia for the producers in Page.

This comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison will travel to Indonesia to secure a landmark free trade deal set to benefit Australian farmers.

A few weeks ago, Mr Hogan took four industry representatives to meet the consul general for China in Sydney a few weeks ago.

"A macadamia representative, dairy, beef, blueberries, to have dinner there," he said.

"70 per cent is about what this region exports, 40 per cent of that is to China. 10 years ago, it was virtually nothing.

"Blueberries are on the protocol list to negotiate (for China) to get access.

"But macadamias are exported more than 70%, we took a representative from that industry and since the meeting, we've had one of the Chinese province send a delegation here (on Friday) to meet some of our producers."

With Australia and China's relationship strained over the last few months, strengthening Australia's ties with Asian countries relationship could be a chance for Australian industries to capitalise on exports.

Mr Hogan said this was a chance for producers from Page to develop a strong relationship with China.

"I expressed the friendship that we have and the importance we have to each other," he said.

"In our region, most of our exports are agriculture and they're clean. We export clean product, which is important to (China), but they are important to us so we want to keep fostering that relationship."

agriculture beef blueberries china kevin hogan macadamia sugar cane
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    News A FEW politicians, a netball player and three blokes who brew good beer have made it onto our list.

    Is a new mayor on the cards for Kyogle?

    premium_icon Is a new mayor on the cards for Kyogle?

    Council News Danielle Mulholland confirms she will stand once again

    MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    premium_icon MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    Crime The man accused of fatal shooting to return to court next month

    REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    Business The best place to get pampered, according to our readers

    Local Partners