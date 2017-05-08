22°
International Midwives Day celebrated by opening of new unit

JASMINE BURKE
| 8th May 2017 6:06 AM
IN GOOD HANDS: Registered midwife Deborah Gilmour (left) and a student in one of the new birthing suites at Lismore Base Hospital.
IT was International Midwives' Day on Friday and Lismore Base Hospital had extra reason to celebrate with the opening of its new Women's Health Unit.

The state-of-the-art WCU is the first floor to open in the $180 million Stage 3B redevelopment of the hospital.

Registered Midwife, Deborah Gilmour, said the new spacious WCU was a giant leap forward for women's care in the area and has all the staff smiling.

"The WCU contains an expanded Special Care Nursery and Birthing Unit, as well as predominantly spacious single bed rooms," Ms Gilmour said.

In keeping with modern standards, each of the WCUs five new birthing suites contain an impressive birthing bath, which Ms Gilmour said had been an effective pain relief option for women so far.

The first baby born in the new WCU at LBH was welcomed in to the world at 11.38am on May 3.

Parents, Jennifer Babuik and Brad Saunders of Ballina, were excited to be the first to make use of the new facilities.

"It's been lovely," Jennifer said and Brad acknowledged the facilities were "super".

Ms Gilmour, who started her training in midwifery at a young age, said despite the physical and emotional strength required her profession was the most rewarding in the world.

"My favourite thing is having a positive impact on a woman's birthing experience...being able to provide care from an antenatal stage right the way through to postnatal care and seeing them step out as confident happy parents," Ms Gilmour said.

