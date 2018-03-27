Fan’s dream moment caps of Ronaldo’s horror night

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the international friendly football match between Portugal and Netherlands

DURING an eventful night for Cristiano Ronaldo, he tried to cover up a terribly scuffed shot with a dive and a passionate call for a penalty as Portugal went down 3-0 to the Netherlands.

The Real Madrid attacker completely mis-hit the ball before fuming at the referee who denied him a penalty. But replays clearly showed absolutely no contact between him and opposition players.

A number of pitch invaders got way too close for comfort throughout the night - Ronaldo was kissed by an overzealous fan, before hugging another who ran on in a Real Madrid shirt. Ronaldo was subbed soon after, but another fan made it onto the pitch at the same time, before being held back by stewards.

It was a dreadful outing for Portugal and its World Cup preparations, as the side was dominated by a Dutch team that didn't even qualify for Russia.

Elsewhere in international friendly action, Uruguay won the China Cup with a 1-0 victory over Wales care of an Edinson Cavani goal, while the Czech Republic beat China 4-1 in the same tournament.

Socceroos tormentors Norway registered another victory, beating Albania 1-0.

It was a first defeat inside 90 minutes for Portugal since gifting Sweden a 3-2 comeback win in a friendly almost exactly a year ago. The European champion also lost a penalty shootout to Chile in the Confederations Cup semifinals in June. Ronaldo saved his team from defeat on Friday with two stoppage-time headers to beat World Cup-bound Egypt 2-1.

Fonte, playing in the Chinese league, let Depay get in front of him to pounce on a loose ball and open the scoring. It finished off a sweeping Dutch counterattack keyed by Davy Propper's neat pass infield from the left flank, which let Depay find Van Dijk surging forward on the right.

De Ligt went deep into the Portugal defense to create the next two goals, first firing a powerful cross from near the byline that Babel met unmarked to guide the ball in with his head.

In stoppage time, De Ligt was alone at the far post to meet a free kick with a header looped into the path of Van Dijk for a crisp shot across the goalmouth into the corner of the net.

WALES 0-1 URUGUAY

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani scored the only goal of the game as Uruguay defeated Wales 1-0 to win the China Cup.

The South Americans had the better of the match as Ryan Giggs' side struggled to replicate the form shown in their demolition of hosts China 0-6 last Thursday in the semi-final.

An open and attacking match in Nanning got off to a bright start as Luis Suarez hit the post from inside the box following a low cross after just two minutes.

The Barcelona forward again struck the woodwork in the 31st minute after latching onto a sloppy Wales back-pass and rounding goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey. However the former Liverpool man hit the post with an open goal at his mercy.

