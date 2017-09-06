International artist showcased at Byron's YAC

Grounded, an acrylic paint mural now graces the inside of the YAC big space.

THE Byron Youth Activity Centre (YAC) has been the recipient of an international young artist's beautifying attentions.

Acrylic paint mural, Grounded, by Jess Lacroix brings the outside in at YAC.

"This piece is a celebration and introspective exploration in bringing the native Australian paperbark tree indoors so as to envelop guests of the YAC with the endless nourishment and grounding properties of the exquisite Melaleuca Quinquenervia tree,” Ms Lacroix said of her piece.

"Its tessellation into abstraction plays through layers through its flowing veins into dripping bark, woven by cascading waves and stoic mountain-ranges. The richness in movement of the painted trees and its unconstrained roots is intended to pour through onto the outside native flora and fauna when the painted doorway is opened to the bushland enveloping the YAC, in the ultimate act of bringing the outside in.”

BYS Manager Teeya Blatt said BYS is always looking to promote young people's talents, and jumped at the opportunity to showcase Ms Lacroix's art.

"This spectacular mural not only promotes a young artist's work, it keeps open our connection to the natural environment even when the doors are closed.”

Jess Lacroix is a 24 yr old interdisciplinary Canadian artist, skateboard designer, film photographer and painter, having established a practice in Canada, Iceland, America, and Australia.

Her work celebrates individuals and environments by exploring nuances and ordinarily overlooked particularities in the everyday.

It is "an ode to the shakers, the makers, the breakers, for the pot-stirrers, and plot-thickeners, for the wanderers, the bloodthirsty adventurers, for the ones who carve, grind, and Ride or Die.”

The mural was created using non-toxic paint, supported by EColour Byron Bay.