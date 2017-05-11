22°
International and local music stars in our stages

Javier Encalada
| 11th May 2017 12:03 PM
TOURING: Allah-Las is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2008. The band consists of Matthew Correia, Spencer Dunham, Miles Michaud, and Pedrum Siadatian. The group released their third album, Calico Review, on September 2016. For Calico Review, Allah-Las experiment with new instrumentation adding violin, harpsichord, and Mellotron to their sound. At The Northern, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 9pm.
Thursday, May 11

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
  • Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Guthrie Music 8.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: The Mescalito Blues 7pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Bec Laughton 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori Presents Luude 8pm

Friday, May 12

  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Presents Morning Melodies 9.30am; The Kings Of Country 8.30pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: Rory Ellis 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; The Elliots 9.30pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Matty Rogers 7pm
  • Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Rise Above The Flood Concert With Various Artists 6pm
  • Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
  • Elements of Byron: Cam Kettle 5pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Seth Sentry 6pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Occa Rock 10pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Mapstone 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Moneyshots 9.30pm
  • Royal Hotel Casino: All Gone 8.30pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Goldilicious 8.30pm
  • The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Georgina Grimshaw 6.30pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - I, Daniel Blake 7.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Kimmy & Crew 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Guthrie Music 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
  • Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Live Music 8pm

Saturday, May 13

  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm;
  • Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Fonzaius 9pm
  • Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jazzamatazz 11am; Guilty Pleasures Cabaret 7pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Pete Allen 7pm
  • Casino RSM Club: Conspiracy Of One 7.30pm
  • Club Mullum, Mullumbimby: This Way North 7.30pm
  • Elements of Byron: Bradley Stone 12noon
  • Goonellabah Tavern: Bourbon Street 9pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Flood Relief Fundraiser with Live Entertainment 7pm
  • Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mescalito Blues 9.30pm
  • Lismore City Bowling Club: MayDay Rock To The Rescue Fundraiser for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter with 6th Floor, Antibodies, Rokopter and more 7.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing DJ Fundraiser For Stars of Lismore 7pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Lyrical 9.30pm
  • Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Stone & Wood Garden party with Kit Bray, Ino Pio & Sammy K 2pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christo7.30pm

Sunday, May 14

  • Alstonville Plateau Markets: Showground - Greg Warner 9am; Ray Hughes 11.30am
  • Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Mothers' Day Lunch With Paul Mulqueen 12pm
  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Mothers' Day Concert 2pm; Spinnakers Level One - Mothers' Day Lunch with Dan Clark 12pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: High Rollers 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
  • Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Decadence 5pm
  • Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Mothers' Day Lunch with Dan Clark 2pm
  • Pacific Hotel, Yamba: David Knight 2pm
  • Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside The Square 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
  • Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Wall of Love 1pm
  • The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
  • The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
  • The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
  • Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & DJ London Town 2.30pm
  • Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm

Monday, May 15

  • Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
  • Byron Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay: Cecilia Brandolini 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm

Tuesday, May 16

  • Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
  • Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
  • The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm

Wednesday, May 17

  • Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Andy Burke 8.30pm
  • Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
  • Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
  • Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
  • Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
  • Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
  • Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
  • The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
  • The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: main Bar - Ooz 9pm 　　　　　
