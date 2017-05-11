International and local music stars in our stages

Thursday, May 11
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Dirty Channel 8.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam Night 9pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square Dancing 4.30pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Guthrie Music 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Slim Pickens 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: The Mescalito Blues 7pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Bec Laughton 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Future Faktori Presents Luude 8pm
Friday, May 12
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Milo Green 6.30pm; Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Presents Morning Melodies 9.30am; The Kings Of Country 8.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Rory Ellis 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; The Elliots 9.30pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Guilty Pleasures Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Matty Rogers 7pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: Rise Above The Flood Concert With Various Artists 6pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Elements of Byron: Cam Kettle 5pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Seth Sentry 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Occa Rock 10pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: Mapstone 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: Moneyshots 9.30pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: All Gone 8.30pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dirty River Duo 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Goldilicious 8.30pm
- The Bank Cafe, Lismore: Georgina Grimshaw 6.30pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Krappyokee 8pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Movie - I, Daniel Blake 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Kimmy & Crew 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Jon J Bradley 5pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Guthrie Music 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Nicole Brophy 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Live Music 8pm
Saturday, May 13
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Leigh James 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Paul Mulqueen 6.30pm;
- Bangalow Hotel: Jock Barnes 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Fonzaius 9pm
- Brunswick Heads Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Jazzamatazz 11am; Guilty Pleasures Cabaret 7pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Pete Allen 7pm
- Casino RSM Club: Conspiracy Of One 7.30pm
- Club Mullum, Mullumbimby: This Way North 7.30pm
- Elements of Byron: Bradley Stone 12noon
- Goonellabah Tavern: Bourbon Street 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Flood Relief Fundraiser with Live Entertainment 7pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Mescalito Blues 9.30pm
- Lismore City Bowling Club: MayDay Rock To The Rescue Fundraiser for Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter with 6th Floor, Antibodies, Rokopter and more 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club: Hooked On Swing DJ Fundraiser For Stars of Lismore 7pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: The Lyrical 9.30pm
- Richmond Hotel, Lismore: The Little Eegos 9.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Chris Aronsten 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Goodrich 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main Bar - Squeak Lemaire 9.30pm; Upstairs - DJ Kyle Walker 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Stone & Wood Garden party with Kit Bray, Ino Pio & Sammy K 2pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Christo7.30pm
Sunday, May 14
- Alstonville Plateau Markets: Showground - Greg Warner 9am; Ray Hughes 11.30am
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Mothers' Day Lunch With Paul Mulqueen 12pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Dean Doyle with Sophistication Mothers' Day Concert 2pm; Spinnakers Level One - Mothers' Day Lunch with Dan Clark 12pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: High Rollers 4.30pm; DJ Longtime 8pm
- Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads: Decadence 5pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Wild Marmalade 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Mothers' Day Lunch with Dan Clark 2pm
- Pacific Hotel, Yamba: David Knight 2pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Outside The Square 1pm; DJ Two Sinc 5pm
- Sphinx Rock Cafe, Mt Burrell: Wall of Love 1pm
- The Middle Pub Mullumbimby: Jam Session 3pm
- The Nimbin Bush Theatre: Sunday Morning Bliss with Sonic Bliss and Trypswitch 10am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Ragga Jump 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Surf Report 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Sunday Sessions DJs Eva J & DJ London Town 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke 12pm, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday, May 15
- Ballina RSL Club: Level One - Social Ballroom Dance with Dean Doyle 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: 4'20 Sound Reggae Night 8.30pm
- Byron Fresh Cafe, Byron Bay: Cecilia Brandolini 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Jason Delphin 7pm
Tuesday, May 16
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Open Mic Night 8pm
- Byron Bay Public School Hall: No Lights No Lycra 7.15pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Rob Saric 6pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- The Middle Pub, Mullumbimby: Trivia 7pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Pat Tierney 7pm
Wednesday, May 17
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Andy Burke 8.30pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Open Mic Night with Alain de Carne 7.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live Local Talent 7.30pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Get Quizzed 6.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance Lessons 6pm
- Nimbin Hotel: Trivia Night 7pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: main Bar - Ooz 9pm