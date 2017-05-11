International and local music stars in our stages

TOURING: Allah-Las is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2008. The band consists of Matthew Correia, Spencer Dunham, Miles Michaud, and Pedrum Siadatian. The group released their third album, Calico Review, on September 2016. For Calico Review, Allah-Las experiment with new instrumentation adding violin, harpsichord, and Mellotron to their sound. At The Northern, Byron Bay, this Saturday from 9pm.